100 years ago: Flying Wards' Lane fatally injured in practice

100 years ago

April 9, 1921: Eddie Lane, one of Bloomington’s Flying Wards circus act, was fatally injured during practice in Chicago. He landed hard in a net and walked away from it. But when he later realized something was wrong, it was too late. He died of a brain injury the next day.

75 years ago

April 9, 1946: Neighbors, mostly farmers, are circulating a petition to stop construction of a proposed flood control reservoir on the Mackinaw River. So far they have 85 signatures. They contend the reservoir would take some of their best farmland and lower their property values.

50 years ago

April 9, 1971: Navy pilot Lt. Fred Knee of Normal has been cited for his service in flying missions in Vietnam. He operates from the aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk. Knee’s successes in the air have disrupted enemy supply lines on the Ho Chi Minh Trail.

25 years ago

April 9, 1996: Lincoln Community Theater has been around for 25 years now and will hold a celebration this weekend. So far the troupe has done 75 productions. It all started with “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The founders were J. P. Daugherty and Terry Kinney.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.