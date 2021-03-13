100 years ago: Football star Johnson to take position as bank cashier

100 years ago

March 13, 1921: Former football star Pete Johnson will return to Bloomington as cashier of the Liberty State Bank. He’s in Kansas City, where he was connected to the Federal Reserve Bank. Johnson’s a former employee of People’s Bank, trained by Peter Whitmer and J.O. Wilson.

75 years ago

March 13, 1946: Hubert Merrick, 52, of Bloomington was murdered in Philadelphia in 1943. The case went unsolved until police there arrested a suspect in a series of assaults on women. He confessed to the robbery and killing on the steps of a church as Merrick went to Mass.

50 years ago

March 13, 1971: Notable losses this week include Harold Lloyd, a silent film comic; and Carl Lindgren, 90, who had volunteered for a generation at the Bloomington Salvation Army. Also, Philo T. Farnsworth has died. He transmitted the world’s first TV picture in 1927.

25 years ago

March 13, 1996: There is talk of downgrading the planet Pluto (now classified as a dwarf planet). Although it’s 3.7 billion miles away, Pluto has Central Illinois ties. It was discovered in 1930 by Streator native Clyde Tombaugh. His position: “It’s all a bunch of baloney. These people cannot demote Pluto.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.