100 years ago: Former BHS principal to teach at IWU

100 years ago

June 19, 1921: Former BHS Principal William Wallis is back in town and will teach history at IWU. Wallis has been a Bloomington resident since 1907 but resigned from BHS to serve in the World War. He has been closely connected with statewide school interests for a long time.

75 years ago

June 19, 1946: State Trooper Melvin Archer, 31, was shot and killed when two armed men resisted arrest at Paxton. Archer shot back before he died, killing one man and wounding the other. The wounded man was later killed in a gun battle with police near Gifford in Champaign County.

50 years ago

June 19, 1971: The Gibson City centennial will salute Jonathan Lott, who married a lady with the surname Gibson. Lott founded the town and tried to name it Gibson, but there was already a Gibson post office in Illinois. So he added the word “City” to the name, and it worked out.

25 years ago

June 19, 1996: F. Merle Haughawout, 87, owner of Merle Pharmacies, has died. He had three drugstores in town, starting with his buying out the former Stickrod and Mel Hayes drug stores. He was once Illinois Pharmacist of the Year and president of the state pharmacists group.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.