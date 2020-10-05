100 years ago: Former Bloomington Bloomers in World Series

100 years ago

Oct. 5, 1920: As the Black Sox gambling scandal works through the courts, this year’s World Series is about to start. The Brooklyn Dodgers and Cleveland Indians have many former Bloomington Bloomers on their rosters: six with Brooklyn and two with Cleveland.

75 years ago

Oct. 5, 1945: The David Davis mansion and the pastures around it make up a tract of land called the Davis Estate. Its boundaries are Locust, Colton, and Jefferson Streets and the IC tracks. A developer now proposes to build houses on the open land, turning it into a subdivision.

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1970: Bloomington teachers voted not to strike, but also rejected the forced salary hikes enacted by the school board. Talks with the board had broken down. Classes went on as normal today but 14 of the teachers gave notice that they won’t be back next school year.

25 years ago

Oct. 5, 1995: The entire village of Clarence was evacuated because of a fire and propane tank explosion at the Carson Grain Co. elevator. John Carson, who works there, suffered serious burns and was airlifted to Springfield. At press time, residents had not been allowed to return.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.