100 years ago: Former C&A yardmaster elected mayor in Virginia city

100 years ago

May 24, 1920: Old timers at the C&A yards wonder whatever happened to former yardmaster James Duncan. He quit railroading years ago, and went to work in a garage in Alexandria, Va. The big news: he was recently elected mayor of Alexandria by a wide margin.

75 years ago

May 24, 1945: Mary Joan Kath, 20, a radio singer in Kansas City, will continue her career at WLW in Cincinnati. Her parents still live here. She got her start when she won a talent contest in Roanoke and began singing in Peoria and Bloomington. Her air name is Sally Carson.

50 years ago

May 24, 1970: American flags lined the 1700 block of Wildwood Road after neighbors caucused and decided it was time to stand up and be counted. It’s a direct response to campus unrest here and elsewhere. There are 12 homes in the block and each one has a flag.

25 years ago

May 24, 1995: An alternate juror at the Fosdick murder trial was fired from her job, apparently because she was at the trial and not at work. That prompted Judge Caisley to call the boss and explain that it’s illegal to fire a juror like that. He agreed to reinstate her when the trial is over.

