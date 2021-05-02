100 years ago: Former fire stations bring in rent money

100 years ago

May 2, 1921: Bloomington still owns two former fire stations. Mayor Jones says the one on North Center Street has been rented to a soft drink bottling concern. The one on South Main (still standing) is occupied by a furniture polish manufacturer. Both rent for $50 per month.

75 years ago

May 2, 1946: A nationwide strike by coal miners is pinching the fuel supply of electric companies. Mandatory cuts in use of electricity will begin tomorrow, both in B-N and in 1,300 other Illinois towns. Illinois Power Co. says it will run out of coal on May 21.

50 years ago

May 2, 1971: Custodians in District 87 have authorized a strike. They won’t walk off the job for now but the vote authorizes union leaders to call the strike if they see fit. The union took a secret vote on the school board’s last offer and rejected it. Then they voted to authorize a strike.

25 years ago

May 2, 1996: Pat Brady, who lost a bitter Republican primary for state’s attorney to Charles Reynard, has opened a law practice in Bloomington. He’s a Twin City native and Central Catholic graduate. More recently he has worked for the Justice Department and the Cook County state’s attorney.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.