100 years ago: Former mayor suffers stroke, dies

100 years ago

Oct. 14, 1920: Former Bloomington Mayor Daniel Foster, 69, died of a stroke. He was elected mayor for four terms, and later to the city council. Foster was a Civil War veteran. He was also a businessman, having run a horse-drawn bus line in town. He lived at 605 E. Mulberry.

75 years ago

Oct. 14, 1945: Penny scales — your weight for 1 cent — dot the landscape of downtown Bloomington. They’re monitored for accuracy, and apparently turn a pretty penny for their owners. They each make about $18 per month from 1,800 visits.

50 years ago

Oct. 14, 1970: Gov. Ogilvie named Gordon Ropp acting director of agriculture. Ropp, a farmer who lives near Normal, has been an assistant director since 1969. His boss, John Lewis, was named secretary of state to fill the vacancy left when Paul Powell died.

25 years ago

Oct. 14, 1995: Arnie Lober has sold his well-known restaurant, Arnie’s, to Angelo Padro. The eatery is in the Bloomington airport terminal and has been Arnie’s since 1977. Padro had extensive restaurant experience in New York. His wife Cyndi will manage the day to day operations.

