100 years ago: Former police captain dies

100 years ago

Oct. 19, 1920: John Fauntz, 43, died from burns he suffered 10 days ago in a job-related accident at Portable Elevator Co. Fauntz had held several jobs in town but was best known for his 14 years of service in the police department, where he was promoted to night captain.

75 years ago

Oct. 19, 1945: Illinois Attorney General George Barrett ruled that dance halls, set-up clubs and road houses must close at midnight if the county board wants them to. The board has cut off dancing at midnight but hasn’t taken action on whether the establishments must close.

50 years ago

Oct. 19, 1970: District 87 official R. Bruce Holcomb was seriously injured when a tree fell on him at Dawson Lake. He had been out gathering wood during a family camping trip. He was taken first to St. Joseph's Hospital, then to Brokaw, and finally to St. Francis in Peoria.

25 years ago

Oct. 19, 1995: One entry to BJHS is boarded up, the result of a mystery driver crashing into the school last weekend. Now, about 60 young artists are painting a mural on those blank boards, and a knight in full armor will be the result. BJHS’ sports teams are known as the Knights.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.