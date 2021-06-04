100 years ago: Former White homestead to be torn down

100 years ago

June 4, 1921: Consistory officials have decided to demolish the old White homestead and garage that sit directly behind the Consistory building (now the BCPA). The house was badly burned in a fire last November, and it was determined it would be best to tear it down.

75 years ago

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

June 4, 1946: Four area sheriffs have told the strikebound TP&W Railroad they don’t have enough deputies to convoy with TP&W trains. Only Woodford County gave a “yes,” but only for the short term. The TP&W plans to reopen the line east of Peoria, where pickets abound.

50 years ago

June 4, 1971: Robert Wagner will graduate with 400 other BHS seniors tonight. But to get this far he had to overcome a broken back. During his freshman year a tree fell on him during a camping trip. He now calls the accident a godsend because “I learned to use my brain.”

25 years ago

June 4, 1996: Notable deaths this week include Dr. Timothy Leary, 75. He was the “LSD guru” to a generation of drug users. And former game show host Ray Combs, 40, has died. He hosted “Family Feud.” No foul play is suspected. (The game show is still on the air.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.