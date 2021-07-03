100 years ago: Fourth's fireworks display to be big

100 years ago

July 3, 1921: The city has enough fireworks for a July Fourth display of almost two hours. Yesterday’s parade featured Margaret Packard, 91, as Mother of Bloomington, and Bobby Wollrab, 3, as parade king. The Fourth also marks 90 years since the first lots were sold in Bloomington.

75 years ago

July 3, 1946: Prairie Farms Creamery has bought the Harwood Lumber Co. property on Robinson Street. The purchase gives Prairie Farms control of the east side of Robinson from Washington to Olive Street. (The Prairie Farms facility is now the Beer Nuts headquarters.)

50 years ago

July 3, 1971: Many cops go through the police academy, and that’s their education. But David Templeton holds a master’s degree in art from ISU. He’s new on the Normal force, having become NPD’s 30th uniformed officer yesterday. He was an MP in the service and wanted to continue.

25 years ago

July 3, 1996: Waynesville Mayor David West, 57, died suddenly of an apparent heart attack. He had shown no signs of heart trouble and had been mowing the lawn earlier in the evening, his daughter said. West was elected unopposed in 1993, and worked at Caterpillar in Decatur.

