100 years ago: Funeral for soldier draws crowd

100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1921: Mount Pisgah Baptist Church was filled to overflowing for funeral rites of Pvt. Gus Williams. He was killed in action in the World War, and his remains were only recently returned to the U.S. The Stevenson-Lewis post of the American Legion also held graveside a service.

75 years ago

Jan. 3, 1946: Veterans of the Spanish-American War still have an active chapter here. Charles Raymond, last year’s commander, was chosen to command the General Lawton Camp No. 7 for another hitch. Fourteen other officers, some elected and some appointed, were also installed.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1971: A fire destroyed the home of Wiley Depew in Kappa. A neighbor discovered the blaze early in the morning and called for help. It was burning out of control when firemen got there from El Paso. Kappa has no fire department. The Depews were not at home.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1996: Four Normal cops were cited for their efforts in making DUI arrests over the past 18 months. They combined for 143 drunken driving collars. The four officers are Greg Passini, Beth Weir, Tom Edmiaston and Todd Weir.

