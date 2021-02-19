100 years ago: Gamblers fined

100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1921: Friday was a day of reckoning for those indicted by a grand jury, especially for gamblers. Fred Dahlquist was fined for keeping a gambling house in the Sunnyside addition. John and William Turnipseed were fined $400 each for keeping a gambling house in Lexington.

75 years ago

Feb. 19, 1946: Evelyn Johnson is the new administrator of Brokaw Hospital. She will be in charge of the hospital staff and facilities. Miss Johnson is from Chicago and is a graduate of Northwestern University, with previous hospital work on her resume. She started today.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1971: Fire damaged a garage at the Alvin Hedstrom home on Walnut Street in Normal. It apparently started with a trouble light left in an outboard motorboat, which is now a total loss. Inspector Charles Smalley said the light had no switch and was plugged into a wall.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1996: The Champaign paper reported some state lawmakers awarded free college tuition to the politically connected. Rep. Robert Madigan of Lincoln was one of the 132 politicians named. Illegal tuition waivers for students outside their districts were also alleged.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.