100 years ago: Gambling raid nets seven men

100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1921: Police and sheriff’s deputies raided a suspected gambling house at 902 W. Division, Normal, early Sunday morning. They hauled seven men downtown to court where they were fined. The whole thing, including court appearances, was over by 4:45 a.m.

75 years ago

Feb. 14, 1946: The front and back yards of three Atlanta homes will soon be a playground just north of Atlanta High School. Work is slow because of the weather. But when the project is done, all three houses will have been moved to lots on Maple Street.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1971: Dr. John C. Corbally Jr. was named 13th president of the University of Illinois. He will take over for Dr. David Dodds Henry on Sept. 1. Corbally, 46, comes to the U of I by way of Syracuse University and Ohio State. He’s a graduate of Washington and Cal-Berkeley.

25 years ago

Feb. 14, 1996: The Saybrook Village Board placed Police Chief Madeline Nickum on 30-day administrative leave. The action apparently centers on a citizen recording a private phone call over a cordless phone. State police will handle the investigation.

