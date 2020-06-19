100 years ago: Garbage crisis faces Bloomington

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

100 years ago

June 19, 1920: Bloomington faces a garbage crisis, says Commissioner A. G. Erickson. The dumping grounds are full, and the city will soon have nowhere to dump rubbish, ashes and garbage. He suggests enforcing the garbage-only pickup rule, leaving the rest to the homeowner.

75 years ago

June 19, 1945: President Truman has nominated 12 brigadier generals for the temporary rank of Major General. Among them is Gen. Edward M. Powers, who was born in LeRoy in 1892. (Powers graduated from the U of I and began his military career as a private in 1917.)

50 years ago

June 19, 1970: Workers staged a wildcat strike at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. plant in Normal. The action followed disciplinary action taken by a supervisor after a dispute with a union steward on the day shift. No meetings are set to resolve the walkout.

25 years ago

June 19, 1995: A mistrial was declared in the murder case of Dale Fosdick because a juror became ill late in deliberations. An alternate juror could not be brought in. Fosdick was on trial in the pipe bomb killing of Kemberly Wenger. Now Fosdick will eventually face another trial.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.