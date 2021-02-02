100 years ago: Gas prices dropping

100 years ago

Feb. 2, 1921: Local gas stations posted yet another price cut, bringing the cost of a gallon to 25½ cents. That’s a two cent drop, and the second reduction this week. The price is tied to the low price of crude oil. (In modern day money, 25½ cents amounts to $3.63 per gallon.)

75 years ago

Feb. 2, 1946: Bloomington is becoming a haven for transients, say county jail officers. In the past two days, seven of these wandering men have been given passes to the sheriff’s “spa” on Madison Street. When they end up in jail, it’s usually for charges of being drunk and disorderly.

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1971: Groundhog Day dawned with bright sunshine but it didn’t last. But if any local groundhogs would have emerged at daybreak, they would have seen their shadows and gone back to bed. As a result, another six weeks of winter appears to be in the offing.

25 years ago

Feb. 2, 1996: Temperatures are headed for a record 15 below tonight, and rural firefighters kept busy putting out fires in Wapella and Ellsworth. No one was reported hurt. Predictably, ice cream sales are down, although one ISU student likes the shorter lines and slower melting of the treats.

