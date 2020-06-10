100 years ago: Gen. Harbord received honorary degree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

June 10, 1920: James G. Harbord, Bloomington’s World War general, has been awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree from Kansas Agricultural College (now Kansas State University). He attended the college and was one of three alumni generals to be honored.

75 years ago

June 10, 1945: When a Flying Fortress bomber crashed in Germany last year, German troops captured the surviving crew and imprisoned them. But one was killed: Capt. Joseph Abrell of Bloomington. It was learned this week that he was killed by a direct hit before the crash.

50 years ago

June 10, 1970: Adlai Rust, 78, has retired as board chairman of all six State Farm Insurance companies, the firm announced today. He will stay on as board member of each company. Rust has been with State Farm since its founding in 1922.

25 years ago

June 10, 1995: The Episcopal Diocese has placed the Rev. George Wilcox on leave of absence from his ministry at St. Matthews Church on Oakland Avenue. It is alleged that Wilcox lied extensively about his credentials. He faces a public church trial and possible end of his career.

Compiled by Jack Keefe