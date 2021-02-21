100 years ago: Germany claims troop reductions, draft abolished

100 years ago

Feb. 21, 1921: The German army is down to 100,000 men, according to an official German statement carried by the Cross Atlantic News Service. It appeared on page one of this paper. The draft is abolished, Germany says. Cross Atlantic questions the veracity of the statement.

75 years ago

Feb. 21, 1946: The Alton is adding sleeping cars back to its passenger service between Chicago, Bloomington and St. Louis. Sleeping cars were converted for troop transportation during the war. The overnight run between Chicago and St. Louis takes 7 hours and 45 minutes.

50 years ago

Feb. 21, 1971: This weekend the entire country was peppered with Emergency Action alerts of a national emergency. People are used to these test alerts, so not everyone paid attention, even when the advisory said it was the real thing. But it was a glitch. There was no emergency.

25 years ago

Feb. 21, 1996: Mitsubishi Motors will spend $25 million on a new research and development facility at its Normal plant. The R&D arm will be a company by itself. It will research features for new Mitsubishi cars and perform lab tests for vehicle safety and exhaust emissions.

