100 years ago: Gibson City petitions state for new union train station

100 years ago

May 24, 1921: When travelers have to change trains in Gibson City, they have to do a lot of walking. Each of the three railroads has its own station, but they are scattered around town. So the town has petitioned the state for a new union station that all three lines could use.

75 years ago

May 24, 1946: A jury acquitted the four TP&W Railroad guards who shot two strikers dead at Gridley earlier this year. Jurors deliberated for nine hours after a trial that lasted several days. None of the guards or the victims was from McLean County. The TP&W strike continues.

50 years ago

May 24, 1971: NCHS sophomore Chuck Scott of Lake Bloomington has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He will receive his award Sunday at Wesley Methodist Church, which sponsors the Scout troop. Young Scott was a member of NCHS’ basketball and wrestling teams this year.

25 years ago

May 24, 1996: Several dog clubs are teaming up for the Heart of Illinois Cluster Shows at the McLean County Fairgrounds. In all, 1,850 dogs are expected to be shown over the next four days. Today’s a freebie: no charge. But there will be a $2 per car fee for the next three days.

