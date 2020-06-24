100 years ago: Gillum store destroyed in fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 24, 1920: The general store in Gillum burned down. A neighbor discovered the fire, and a bucket brigade wasn’t enough to save the building or its contents. Officer E. J. Trent of the Bloomington Police Department owns the building; Albert Peterson owned the business.

75 years ago

June 24, 1945: Seplak Motor Sales has moved to 300 E. Grove St. It’s a Studebaker dealership but advertises service for all makes of cars. (This site was more recently home to the Joy Luke Art Gallery.)

50 years ago

June 24, 1970: Milton Burgess was fishing at Holiday Park Lake at 1:15 a.m. when he spotted a burglar entering a building near the swimming pool concession stand. Burgess yelled at the guy to get out. The suspect dropped a case of candy, and like a proverbial big fish, he got away.

25 years ago

June 24, 1995: Partners Larry Hundman and Ken Verkler have bought 38 acres of the former Garling family farm northeast of Normal. The move stirs talk that Walmart might build a superstore when it moves from Lakeview Plaza, instead of a regular-style store.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.