100 years ago: Golden anniversary for Rubles

100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1921: John and Anna Ruble of Normal are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today. He is a Civil War veteran who was part of Gen. Sherman’s march to the sea in 1864. They were married in Gridley and have lived in Normal for 20 years. Both are active in their church.

75 years ago

Jan. 25, 1946: Bloomington water pressure is almost back to normal after the broken water main was fixed near Lake Bloomington. Schools are back in session. The pumping station is keeping ahead of water use, and the reserve reservoir built up slightly during the night.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1971: Bloomington Police Chief Harold Bosshardt ordered a roundup of loose dogs. It’s an effort to stop the spread of rabies, which has been found recently in at least two skunks. Owners claiming their dogs will have to fill out forms stating when they were last vaccinated.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1996: The old Diana Foods location at 1107 S. Main will become Denny’s Doughnuts and Bakery this afternoon at 5 p.m. Owner Denny Marquardt closed his Morris Avenue shop and has been moving all the equipment into the new location.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.