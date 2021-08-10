100 years ago: Gov. Small arrested on embezzlement charges

100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1921: Illinois Gov. Len Small, a Republican, was arrested on embezzlement charges by the Sangamon County sheriff at the governor’s mansion. The arrest had been expected by Small, the media and the public. He posted $50,000 bond and went back to work.

75 years ago

Aug. 10, 1946: Lander VanGundy’s new home in Normal is rapidly taking shape. Basic work on the roof and walls was done in 14 hours by just four men this weekend. They used “sectionalized framework” to speed the work. The rest will be finished in the conventional manner.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1971: The clubhouse is under construction at the new Crestwicke Country Club south of Bloomington. The building will have a rustic exterior to blend in with the rural neighborhood. The $150,000 clubhouse is expected to be finished in “several months.”

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1996: McDonald’s Family Restaurant in Fairbury won a fight with the McDonald’s burger chain. The big McDonald’s opened in town and hounded owner Ron McDonald about trademark infringement. But McDonald stood his ground, and the big chain drive-in is gone.

Compiled by Jack Keefe