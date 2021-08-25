100 years ago: Government discontinues post office at Ocoya

100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1921: For the second time, the government has discontinued the post office at Ocoya, a tiny community between Chenoa and Pontiac. It closed over a year ago for lack of a postmaster. Then it was put in the grocery store, with owner in charge. But now the store is closing.

75 years ago

Aug. 25, 1946: The Meadow Gold dairy on Washington Street is phasing out its fleet of horse-drawn delivery wagons. It will end a home delivery mode that began in 1897. Motorized trucks will take over, and the delivery horses will be placed on farms where they won’t have to work.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1971: Gov. Ogilvie has signed a bill lowering the legal age of majority for men to 18 from 21. But he vetoed part of the bill which would have allowed young men to marry at 18 without their parents’ consent. They will still have to be at least 21 to marry without consent.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1996: Farmer City aldermen have made up, sort of, after the public row that saw two of them quit. Mayor Pedo Miller reappointed the two aldermen who resigned and promised to keep better control of the council meetings. The issue was whether to hire a new staff member.

