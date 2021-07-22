100 years ago: Governor claims immunity in embezzlement charges

100 years ago

July 22, 1921: Gov. Len Small claims immunity from arrest on his indictment on charges he defrauded the state. Small has retained former Gov. Joseph Fifer of Bloomington as part of his legal team. Fifer reportedly helped prepare the argument that Small is exempt from arrest.

75 years ago

July 22, 1946: The public beach at Lake Bloomington was open for only the second time this year. Three young men who run the beach acted as lifeguards. They plan gradual improvements to restore it to its former condition. About 15 swimmers were pictured in the water or on the sand.

50 years ago

July 22, 1971: Normal Building Commissioner Wayne Febus issued a building permit for a new apartment complex at College and Towanda. It will be known as Lancaster Heights. The 198-unit complex will have 17 buildings, a pool, laundry facilities and a community building.

25 years ago

July 22, 1996: Bloomington had one of its rare homicides Saturday night. A woman was found dead of a stab wound in her front yard at 502 W. Mulberry St. Police have jailed a man who lives with her.

