100 years ago: Grade school band classes begin

100 years ago

Dec. 2, 1920: The first classes were held for the junior musicians who will make up the new bands in the grade schools. John Skelton has been hired to teach the brass players; H. O. Merry of Lincoln will teach the woodwinds. Clarinets and cornets are the most popular instruments.

75 years ago

Dec. 2, 1945: Bloomington Airman Capt. James L. Jackson wrote to his family about his impressions of touring Japan. He concluded by saying it was just a little hard to hate the Japanese “… or maybe it just isn’t in Americans to hate anyone, once we’ve whipped them.”

50 years ago

Dec. 2, 1970: Helen Sleight got a dose of the good in people. She was getting out of her car when a gust of wind tore her wallet from her hand and several checks, scattering the $743 she was about to deposit in a bank. Total strangers found all but $20 of it and returned it to her.

25 years ago

Dec. 2, 1995: Three Bloomington Kiwanis Club members have piled up 140 years of perfect attendance at the weekly meetings. They are Raymond Guthoff with 49 years; Harold Coffman with 40; and H. W. “Stubby” Stuber with 51. No one else in the club is even close.

