100 years ago: Grand jury indicts state leaders in embezzlement of state funds

100 years ago

July 21, 1921: A Springfield grand jury indicted Gov. Len Small and Lt. Gov. Sterling on corruption charges. A Grant Park banker was also indicted. All are charged with embezzling state funds. State Treasurer Miller tipped off authorities to the scheme which involved his predecessors.

75 years ago

July 21, 1946: From now on, University Christian Church will be the name of Normal’s Christian church. The original church was called First Christian of Normal. The congregation changed the name to avoid confusion with the Christian church names in Bloomington.

50 years ago

July 21, 1971: Lightning struck the old Illinois Central depot at Cropsey, touching off a serious fire. The railroad doesn’t use the station anymore, but Cropsey Boy Scouts were using it for equipment storage and a meeting site. Damage to the roof and interior was extensive.

25 years ago

July 21, 1996: Tim and Vicki Tilton have purchased the Miller Building at Monroe and Madison streets. It was home to the former Miller True Value hardware store. Once they fix it up, the building will house Fox & Hounds Hair Studio and Day Spa, plus other businesses.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.