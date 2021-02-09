100 years ago: Gridley banned from interscholastic sports for a year

100 years ago

Feb. 9, 1921: Gridley High School was hit with a one-year ban on interscholastic sports by the state board of control. Gridley is alleged to have used two ineligible players on its undefeated 1920 football team. It came out later that there had been many protests about Gridley.

75 years ago

Feb. 9, 1946: Now it can be told: Japan launched 9,000 bomb-laden balloons toward the United States after the 1942 American air raids on Tokyo. But only 900 reached the west coast. Six people were killed in Oregon when they mishandled a dud bomb that went off 30 days after it landed.

50 years ago

Feb. 9, 1971: McLean County Circuit Clerk Marian Bunn pleaded innocent to four counts of theft in office and official misconduct. An audit had turned up shortages totaling almost $30,000 in the clerk’s office. She was released today on a $6,000 recognizance bond.

25 years ago

Feb. 9, 1996: The FCC approved the biggest media deal ever. The Walt Disney Co. will take over Capital Cities/ABC. Commissioners did attach a few strings to the arrangement but the takeover will happen this week. The local ABC affiliate, WHOI-TV, is not owned by Disney or ABC.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.