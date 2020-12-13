100 years ago: Gridley military band plans 1921 season

100 years ago

Dec. 13, 1920: The Gridley military band is in its second year. It was organized by E.L. Meeker, who belongs to a family of musicians. This concert season raised $500, and planning is underway for next year. There are 20 members, and each owns his own instrument.

75 years ago

Dec. 13, 1945: ISNU President R.W. Fairchild unveiled far-reaching ideas for the school. He will propose a university foundation for charitable and educational purposes. And he envisions a branch at Lake Bloomington to include a summer music camp and art colony.

50 years ago

Dec. 13, 1970: Peifer’s Market in downtown Bloomington was reportedly hit for about $2,000 in an after-hours burglary. Police said the burglars used an acetylene torch to open a walk-in safe after the store was locked at closing. A side door was found standing open at about 3 a.m.

25 years ago

Dec. 13, 1995: About 150 concerned residents watched a video called “Not in our Town,” a story of how Billings, Montana, is trying to prevent hate crimes. The local folks want to do more to prevent such crimes in the Twin Cities. A similar meeting is planned for local youths.

