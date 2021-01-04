100 years ago: Ground school moving to Rantoul

100 years ago

Jan. 4, 1921: The Army is moving its air service ground school to Chanute Field at Rantoul. The first unit will have completed the transition from Kelly Field near San Antonio, Texas, by Jan. 15. (Chanute Air Force Base was a ground school until it closed more than 70 years later.)

75 years ago

Jan. 4, 1946: Federal rent control is becoming a reality in McLean County. More than 1,000 landlords lined up at the Soper Building to register their rental properties with the rent control office. There were 18 clerks to expedite registration but there was still plenty of waiting.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1971: Normal police officer Ralph McCown is retiring after 26 years with the NPD. He’ll be 50 in three days. McCown served as acting chief in 1965 after Donald Hanna resigned. He also sells real estate, builds rifles and shoots them in various competitions.

25 years ago

Jan. 4, 1996: Someone has McKidnapped the Ronald McDonald fiberglass statue from a certain fast food restaurant at 2507 East Oakland. So far no known thieves, like the Hamburglar, have made ransom demands. But the local McDonald’s franchise owner has offered a $300 reward.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.