100 years ago: Hard water keeps industry away

100 years ago

July 11, 1921: Bloomington isn’t getting a lot of new industry because of impurities in its water, making it classify as hard, says a visiting chemical and mechanical engineer. Bloomington has the second hardest water in the country. Shreveport, Louisiana, has the hardest, he said.

75 years ago

July 11, 1946: A Navy pilot was killed when his plane crashed and burned along Route 47 near Wing in Livingston County. He was identified as Mahlon “Jiggs” Morris of Fairbury. He had been discharged from the service but held reserve status, and was thought to be putting in flying time.

50 years ago

July 11, 1971: Hats off to Mrs. Ova Harms, 77, for winning the Golden Age Fishing Derby at Miller Park. She tied for first with two others, all of them catching three fish 5 inches long. She became the winner by lottery. Mrs. Harms posed for her winner’s photo, her hat still on.

25 years ago

July 11, 1996: A judge convicted Sheila Shanklin, 53, of Lexington, of 21 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She was acquitted of one. Investigators raided her home earlier, removing dogs, cats, horses, goats and more in various stages of mistreatment. Shanklin faces a fine and jail time.

