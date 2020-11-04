100 years ago: Harding carried McLean County in presidential election

100 years ago

Nov. 4, 1920: More election breakout: President-elect Harding carried McLean County by 11,000 votes, with several political parties on the ballot. For now, both the tax and bond issues for the new sanitary district appear to have lost. A city bond issue was approved.

75 years ago

Nov. 4, 1945: The USS Woodford sailed into Tokyo bay as part of the U.S. victory fleet on Sept. 8. It’s an assault cargo ship and carried combat troops who unloaded there. The Woodford was named for Woodford County, Illinois and Kentucky. It ended its wartime career in Tokyo.

50 years ago

Nov. 4, 1970: Election results: Adlai Stevenson III defeated incumbent Sen. Ralph T. Smith. Bloomington and Normal voters rejected unification of the two towns. John King was elected McLean County sheriff over former Bloomington Police Chief Bernard McElvaney.

25 years ago

Nov. 4, 1995: Bloomington attorney Jerome Mirza is reported to be one of the highest paid lawyers in the US. He’s a personal injury attorney with offices in Bloomington and Chicago. Forbes Magazine reported him making about $4 million.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.