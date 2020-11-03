100 years ago: Harding elected president

100 years ago

Nov. 3, 1920: Sen. Warren Harding of Ohio was elected president over Gov. James Cox, also of Ohio. The Republicans made large gains in the Senate and locally. Voter turnout was heavy enough in McLean County that an unusual complaint emerged: The ballot boxes were too small.

75 years ago

Nov. 3, 1945: Police arrested 32 people in a raid on the Mohawk Pleasure Club, on the second floor above 202 E. Front St. The club is allegedly an illegal horse race betting parlor, complete with teletype, entry sheets and public address system for announcing race results.

50 years ago

Nov. 3, 1970: Normal approved a $250,000 plan to modernize (unsnarl) the intersection of Linden, Beaufort and College. College and Linden would be widened. The GM&O would lower the height of its tracks across Linden Street if the town pays for it.

25 years ago

Nov. 3, 1995: Wild Birds Unlimited, which specializes in backyard bird feed and nature-related gifts, opens Saturday in Normal. Meanwhile, Bloomington Glass Co. is closing its doors for good after 50 years in business. Owner Jim Deutsch cited rising costs as the reason.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.