100 years ago: Harding sworn in, cabinet confirmed

100 years ago

March 4, 1921: Warren G. Harding was sworn in as president of the United States. Calvin Coolidge is the new vice president. All of Harding’s Cabinet members were confirmed by the Senate in about 10 minutes. None of them is from Illinois.

75 years ago

March 4, 1946: The Herscher town watchman spotted a strange car at the bank in the middle of the night. He fetched the cashier, but soon they found themselves kidnapped by five bad guys. They were released in Chicago. Those bad guys only got $2 worth of stamps. No money.

50 years ago

March 4, 1971: Winston Churchill College in Pontiac will close at the end of this school year due to declining enrollment and rising costs. WCC, a two-year school, opened five years ago. So far it has graduated about 200 students, and has enrolled a cumulative total of about 1,000.

25 years ago

March 4, 1996: The sheriff’s department has reopened the case of a 24-year-old woman who died in an auto wreck and fire in 1968. It was first ruled an accident, but evidence has surfaced in the past year to suggest the scene was staged, and the fire set to destroy evidence.

