100 years ago: Harding wins nomination at GOP convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

100 years ago

June 14, 1920: At the Republican convention in Chicago, the GOP nominated Warren Harding of Marion, Ohio, to run for President. Gov. Calvin Coolidge of Massachusetts will be in the second spot. The selection went 10 ballots. Illinois Gov. Frank Lowden was a contender.

75 years ago

June 14, 1945: The Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad is asking the ICC for quick approval of its proposed purchase of the Alton. The GM&O is making postwar industrial expansion plans and they hinge on this acquisition, officials said. The ICC hearing is in progress in Washington.

50 years ago

June 14, 1970: John “Grover” Katthoefer died suddenly Friday, the same day his resignation from the city took effect. He had been Bloomington’s park superintendent and was known as “Mr. Parks” to those who worked around him. He was 55, and retired for health reasons.

25 years ago

June 14, 1995: The Olympia school board approved a hall of fame for Olympia High School. The new hall will honor distinguished graduates and students who did exemplary things before graduation. After the first year, admissions will be capped at five per year.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.