100 years ago: Hays farm sold for record price

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 7, 1920: B.J. Vandervort of Normal has bought the Hays farm three miles east of town. He paid $660 an acres for 164.26 acres. The price is a record high for land in McLean County. Lee and Sarah Hays paid $115 per acre, also a record, when they bought this same farm in 1897.

75 years ago

July 7, 1945: Gov. Lester Hunt of Wyoming visited IWU, his alma mater, for a few hours. He stopped at his college haunts and visited the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house. Hunt is from Atlanta and designed the cowboy logo found on Wyoming license plates. He graduated in 1912.

50 years ago

July 7, 1970: L. David Lewis, promoter of the recent Kickapoo Creek rock festival, was found in criminal contempt for holding the festival despite a court order. No penalty was imposed, but the court also froze the festival’s cash. It can’t pay any bills now unless the court approves.

25 years ago

July 7, 1995: ISU President Thomas Wallace will step down, effective Aug. 15. He had met with his supporters on the Board of Regents, who urged him to resign before the full board fired him. Wallace lost a no-confidence faculty vote and was under fire for his management style.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.