100 years ago: Health Dept. orders basketball tournament canceled due to spreading disease

100 years ago

March 5, 1921: Health officials ordered cancellation of next week’s district basketball tournament at BHS, amid the threat of spreading disease among young people. This leaves all the schools involved wondering if the tournament is truly off, postponed or to be relocated.

75 years ago

March 5, 1946: State Farm Chairman G. J. Mecherle drove the ceremonial first rivet into the framework of the new five-story addition to the company’s downtown headquarters. The real workmen have already been at work on the project. It will take a year to complete.

50 years ago

March 5, 1971: Sheriff John King revoked the commissions of all 129 of his special deputies. It had been a tradition where a sheriff could reward certain friends and contributors. But State’s Attorney Paul Welch has now told him there’s no legal basis for special deputy commissions.

25 years ago

March 5, 1996: Sinclair Broadcasting has applied with the FCC to buy WYZZ-TV, the Bloomington station located on Lincoln Street. WYZZ was born in 1985 when a Cincinnati businessman bought WBLN-TV. Sinclair is a group of 17 stations.

