100 years ago: Heat taxes ice supply, but reserve available

100 years ago

June 22, 1921: Recent hot weather has taxed the local supply of ice, but officials assure there is no danger of an ice famine. The Manufactured Ice & Cold Storage Co. supplied 950 tons of ice to local folks trying to cool off last week. That’s above capacity but the plant keeps a reserve.

75 years ago

June 22, 1946: A task committee has been formed to create more housing opportunities in Bloomington. Mayor Hayes named the chairman, who then selected the members. The greatest need is for rental housing for returning veterans. Many vets aren’t ready to buy homes yet.

50 years ago

June 22, 1971: When Bloomington schools reopen after summer break, BPD officer Karl Patton will be the new school-police counselor for the elementary schools. Patton is working the traffic division now, but substituted for the previous officer for 30 days last winter.

25 years ago

June 22, 1996: Deputies charged Joshua Pistorius, 18, with arson and burglary in an April fire at a Crestwicke home. It had been theorized the fire was set as part of sexual harassment issues at Mitsubishi, where the homeowner was an executive. But deputies say there’s no connection.

