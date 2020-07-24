100 years ago: Heat wave closes stores early

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 24, 1920: Temperatures continued in the high 90s. Stores closed early Thursday to let workers and customers alike seek cooler places. Streets and streetcars were nearly empty. But Miller Park was busy, and the beach drew one of its biggest crowds of the season.

75 years ago

July 24, 1945: Lt. Herman Gerth of Bloomington was killed while being transported on a Japanese prison ship that came under attack. The attacker wasn’t named. He had been stationed in the Pacific since April 1941. Gerth was captured at Bataan and was being taken to Japan.

50 years ago

July 24, 1970: Bloomington has gone to court for condemnation of land east of Normal. The city wants to build a water reservoir and pumping station near the Firestone plant. The court action is to secure easements for soil boring tests on land owned by Ellis Harter.

25 years ago

July 24, 1995: Several volunteers are restoring an old cemetery at Farmer City. About half of the 600 tombstones need repair. And there’s a mystery: they found a buried stone for a child whose inscription says he lived to see slavery abolished. No one knows anything about that.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.