100 years ago: Heyworth Ag fair begins

100 years ago

Sept. 2, 1920: The Heyworth Agricultural and Stock Fair has begun. The first-day crowds were among the best in the auspicious history of the fair association. Unlike LeRoy, this is strictly an agriculture show. There are no auto races or aviation shows to boost attendance.

75 years ago

Sept. 2, 1945: Japan signed the terms of peace aboard the battleship Missouri, thus formally surrendering to the Allied forces. In the U.S., President Truman declared today as V-J Day. It’s Sunday, so many businesses are closed anyway, leaving people free to celebrate.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1970: The Bank of Illinois opened its new Normal headquarters at 102 W. College Ave. It’s a $400,000 facility, and will be the site of open houses and tours to acquaint the public. The grand opening included Mayor Baugh cutting a ribbon of dollar bills.

25 years ago

Sept. 2, 1995: Ernest Jamison confessed that he shot and killed a Rockford teacher at a McLean gas station. It was a robbery and carjacking gone bad. Jamison later shot himself as police closed in. He’s from Tennessee and is wanted in two other murders committed the same day.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.