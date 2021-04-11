100 years ago: Heyworth Legion post renamed

100 years ago

Apr. 11, 1921: The new American Legion post at Heyworth will be renamed Carl E. Miller Post No. 624, says the Heyworth Natural Gas. There had been some confusion because the Miller name was used by another Legion post in Illinois, and mail was going to the wrong place.

75 years ago

April 11, 1946: A pool of 150 possible jurors has been called for the trial of four TP&W train guards accused of killing two strikers in Gridley. Trial is set to begin May 6. Judge Radliff said the pool is so large because of number of defendants and seriousness of the charges.

50 years ago

April 11, 1971: The new Broadmoor subdivision east of Route 66 is beginning to take shape. Builders have bought 10 lots on Dodge Drive and will construct single-family homes on them. And four lots on Arcadia Drive, also in Broadmoor, have sold as future apartment sites.

25 years ago

April 11, 1996: Notable losses in pop culture this week include actress Greer Garson and actor Ben Johnson. There was also the death of songwriter Larry LaPrise, 83. He wrote a lot of songs that didn’t make the grade, but one did. That was “The Hokey Pokey” in 1949.

