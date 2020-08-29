100 years ago: High school cornerstone to be laid, ceremonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1920: A new high school is under construction at Downs. The cornerstone is scheduled to be laid in ceremonies tomorrow. Congressman Gillespie will speak; a quartette will sing; there will be refreshments and maybe a baseball game.

75 years ago

Aug. 29, 1945: The Tuesday night quiet was broken when a fight broke out at the Trocadero Tavern, 108 W. Front St. Police arrested six men, who found themselves overnight guests of the city. Four were fined for fighting, and two “bystanders” were fined for being drunk.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1970: “This tape will self-destruct in five seconds.” Not anymore. The producers of “Mission Impossible” have dropped the line from next season’s shows. Lead actor Peter Graves said the line had caught on and become a joke. Producers didn’t want it to be a joke.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1995: City officials broke ground for a new police station behind the city hall on Olive Street. The new facility will get the police out of the city hall and give them 42,000 square feet of work space. It will include a 160-car underground parking garage.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.