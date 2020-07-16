100 years ago: Holder bridge under repair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 16, 1920: Work crews are fixing the bridge on the main road south of Holder. It hasn’t been fit for travelers for some time. People who trade, sell grain or bank in Holder have been forced to take detours to avoid the bridge.

75 years ago

July 16, 1945: William F. Ryan, a national checkers champion, was in Bloomington to play local challengers. He took on 44 of them, and beat 43. But Mrs. Art Bennett of Paxton got the best of him. She’s the Illinois women’s checkers champion.

50 years ago

July 16, 1970: Workers digging a new trench for refuse at the Odell town dump have found a very old grave in the way. Now all work on the trench has stopped while officials try to find out if the town dump is on an old cemetery site and what the legal implications might be.

25 years ago

July 16, 1995: The Midwest is in a heat wave. In Chicago, they call it a “heat disaster,” and several people have died. Three deaths have been connected with the heat in McLean County: a man in Anchor, a Bloomington man and woman, have all died at home. All were elderly.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.