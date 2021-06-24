100 years ago: Holder farmer donates $100K to fund war memorial building

100 years ago

June 24, 1921: Holder farmer John McBarnes offered $100,000 to McLean County toward funding a war memorial building in downtown Bloomington. The building (still standing on the site of Bloomington’s first store) must be furnished to meet needs of all soldiers of all wars, he said.

75 years ago

June 24, 1946: Sixty-eight candidates and honoraries received degrees from IWU. Ferde Grofe, composer of the “Grand Canyon Suite,” got an honorary degree. He placed a wreath at the memorial to John Wesley Powell, IWU professor who first explored the canyon in the 1860s.

50 years ago

June 24, 1971: Fire wiped out the stock of the Silhouette Ceramic Studio in El Paso, just seven weeks after the business opened. Loss was set at $2,000 to the building and $15,000 to the contents. The cause is unknown, and the state fire marshal is investigating.

25 years ago

June 24, 1996: The old Santa Fe depot at Roanoke will have a new owner. The business association will transfer the building to the park district, thereby getting out from under the high cost of insuring it. There’s work to be done, beginning with repairs to the old station’s roof.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.