100 years ago: Holiday weekend leads to heavy passenger train traffic

100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1920: Sundays are relatively quiet on a railroad. But Labor Day Monday, which just passed, was almost silent on the C&A. The shops and freight houses were closed. But passenger travel was unusually heavy as people took advantage of the holiday.

75 years ago

Sept. 7, 1945: Pete Elliott is a Michigan Wolverine now. The ex-BHS athlete transferred to Ann Arbor after a freshman year at Park College. (After graduation Elliott coached at Illinois and won the Rose Bowl in 1964. He headed the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, when he retired.)

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1970: El Paso farmer Loren Haas went on safari in Africa in search of big game. He killed an 8,000-pound elephant and shot an 8-foot long lioness. Haas’ brother, Monsignor Murray Haas, went with him. Native guides, trackers and skinners assisted.

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1995: The 125-year-old house at 206 W. Lincoln in Normal was severely damaged by fire. Owner Bruce Klick was reportedly using a propane torch to burn off exterior paint when fire spread into the attic and walls. The house has a notorious past, and he was fixing it up.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.