100 years ago: Home brew can be deadly

100 years ago

Oct. 13, 1920: With Prohibition in effect, some people have taken to drinking home brew. A 27-year-old Lawndale man got hold of it at Lincoln, and apparently died from drinking it. The coroner’s jury verdict won’t be delivered until later. He was a section hand on the C&A.

75 years ago

Oct. 13, 1945: Lexington will have a new curfew law, effective tomorrow. The law requires that any youngsters under the age of 16 be off the streets and out of public places between 9 p.m. and five o’clock the next morning. Mayor Gilberts has signed an ordinance to that effect.

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1970: Two more city streets, both on the west side, will become one way in the near future. City Council approved converting MacArthur Street and Oakland Avenue for a 90-day trial period. Some of the neighbors had objected. Oakland will run west and MacArthur east.

25 years ago

Oct. 13, 1995: Everyone should have the problem Dave Witt has: too much business. Witt owns Dave’s place, the new restaurant in Danvers. Opening day — Monday — was so busy that he will temporarily cut out evening hours so he can hire more workers.

