100 years ago: Home building boom in Normal

100 years ago

Aug. 8, 1921: Homebuilding is undergoing a revival in Normal. Nine new houses are under construction on various streets close to the center of town. Fred Johnson of Chenoa has one bungalow almost finished at Hovey and Franklin, and is contemplating building three more.

75 years ago

Aug. 8, 1946: Two Bloomington gambling establishments have closed, at least temporarily. “We thought probably the heat was on,” said one operator who hinted he didn’t think the situation was permanent. The Evergreen City Businessmen’s Club is still open.

50 years ago

Aug. 8, 1971: Army Spc. 4 Edward Naffziger, 21, was killed in action three days ago in Vietnam. He entered the service two years after graduating from Hartsburg-Emden and was sent overseas last September. He is survived by his wife, parents, grandparents, and three sisters.

25 years ago

Aug. 8, 1996: Friends and family are remembering Frederick Loeb as an honest worker who put others ahead of himself. Loeb, who owned F. Loeb’s Furniture, died Tuesday night at the age of 64. He opened his store at the old L. Meis furniture store at 509 N. Main St. after Meis closed.

