100 years ago: Home ec playlet to go national

100 years ago

July 22, 1920: “Come Dine with Us,” a playlet about to go national, was given for the very first time in the home of Mrs. D. S. Genders in Old Town Township. The script stressed certain aspects of home economics, as three characters ate a real meal and discussed household matters.

75 years ago

July 22, 1945: Another one of the “horse and buggy” doctors in town has died. Dr. Ferdinand McCormick passed away at 70 after a long illness. He actually retired in 1942 but never quite quit, saying he couldn’t give up his old friends. “Horse and buggy” was his own description.

50 years ago

July 22, 1970: Fire destroyed a bridge over Sugar Creek near Shirley, plus a new car owned by neighbor John Becker. A teenage detassler staying with the Beckers drove onto the bridge, unaware of the fire. She got stuck in a hole, left the car, and it also burned. Arson is suspected.

25 years ago

July 22, 1995: Swimming will no longer be allowed at Moraine View State Park. A septic system has failed, allowing harmful bacteria into the water. So state officials have closed the beach and fenced it off. The beach is expected to stay closed for the rest of the season.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.