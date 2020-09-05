100 years ago: Home Sweet Home adds second location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1920: The Home Sweet Home Mission will branch out with a second location at 1006 W. Washington St. The original mission was founded by Will Shelper at 111 S. Main St. three years ago. Shelper has put out an immediate call for donation of a piano and organ.

75 years ago

Sept. 5, 1945: The county board is expected to take aim at after-hours roadhouses where patrons bring their own liquor. A new law gives counties the power to enforce their hours and other aspects of operation. If clubs can’t be open after hours, owners fear they’ll be put out of business.

50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1970: Striking District 87 teachers have been ordered back to work next Tuesday. Judge Yoder stopped short of issuing a permanent injunction. Teachers will meet to decide if they will obey the court order, and their leadership will recommend they go to school.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1995: Ann Sheppelman, who just retired after 34 years at Nestle-Beich, is this year’s WJBC Radio laborer of the year. She was honored in this weekend’s Labor Day parade. She’s not fond of all the attention, but her husband Marvin said she’s dedicated and has earned it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.