100 years ago: Horse theft rare charge at jail these days

100 years ago

July 19, 1921: Horse theft has become one of the rarest charges to be filed at the jail. Stealing horses has disappeared faster than the horse itself. Illegal lotteries are now scarce, too. But new crimes keep cropping up, like liquor violations, auto theft and violation of the parking laws.

75 years ago

July 19, 1946: Bloomington Home Builders Inc., a city nonprofit, was formed last night to produce homes for sale and rent to returning veterans. Ten local donors have put up $1,000 each as seed money. The city already has options on several sites for possible home construction.

50 years ago

July 19, 1971: The Ropp Dairy Farms of Normal hosted 61 inner city kids from Chicago. The visit was made possible by the Junior Women’s Club. For these kids, ages 7 to 17, it was their first visit to a farm, first hayrack ride, and first time to watch a machine as it milked a cow.

25 years ago

July 19, 1996: For years, lead has been known to be dangerous to humans. Now a new federal law will require homeowners to disclose the presence of lead-based paint when they offer their homes for sale. B-N Association of Realtors President Paul Gorden endorsed the requirement.

