100 years ago: Hospital addition reaches third story

100 years ago

July 25, 1920: The new addition to St. Joseph's Hospital is now up to the third of its planned five stories. Excavation is almost complete for the hospital’s new boiler house, just southwest of the new addition. (The hospital was at Jackson Street and Morris Avenue then.)

75 years ago

July 25, 1945: Police nabbed two men in Danvers after the theft of sewing machine parts in Bloomington. Cops took them back and made them unload their truck at city hall. The stolen parts were found; the suspects reloaded the truck and were led to the comfort of a jail cell.

50 years ago

July 25, 1970: Sister Adelgunda Brautigan will celebrate 50 years as part of OSF St. Joseph's Hospital, one of a few stops she has made in her journey. She is now receptionist at the Mother House in East Peoria. She joined OSF in 1920 after moving to the U.S. from Germany.

25 years ago

July 25, 1995: A suspected burglar was shot and wounded as he fled at Eric’s Fast Cash on Morrissey Drive. Owner Eric Gulyash interrupted a burglary in progress and pulled the trigger. The two suspects surrendered, waited for police, and will be charged later.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.