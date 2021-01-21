100 years ago: Hospital addition to open in March

100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1921: The new addition to St. Joseph’s Hospital should be ready to occupy in March. The marble terrazzo floors are being laid, which is slow enough work. But the real snag came when it was decided that the old boilers wouldn’t do and new ones will have to be ordered.

75 years ago

Jan. 21, 1946: Members of the Louis E. Davis Post of the American Legion presented the community with an iron lung. The $1,750 device helps patients to breath when they suffer lung paralysis, such as in cases of polio. It holds two small children or one adult.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1971: The Carlock bank president who went missing for three days has over $66,000 in judgments against him, court records show. The bank’s car is still missing. Authorities are still investigating, but preliminary findings are that the bank’s finances are apparently intact.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1996: Reggie Redbird, the ISU athletic mascot, is getting a new look and now displays more of an attitude than his previous versions. The new logo replaces the old Reggie, who was outdated and uninspiring to some. Now his face has a snarl and gnashing teeth.

